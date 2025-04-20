Massive Easter Gathering in New Delhi: Ankit Sajwan Ministries Unites 12,000+ in Worship

New Delhi: Ankit Sajwan Ministries, a prominent church in the Delhi-NCR region, hosted a large-scale Easter celebration on Sunday, drawing a crowd of more than 12,000 worshippers. The event was marked by vibrant worship, special performances, and a strong atmosphere of praise and thanksgiving.

The service, held at the church’s Chhatarpur campus, featured energetic worship sessions, choreographed dance performances, and other presentations aimed at highlighting the message of hope and unity centered on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Apostle Ankit Sajwan, who leads the church, delivered the keynote message. He emphasized the continued relevance of the resurrection, stating that the same power that raised Jesus from the dead is available today.

The message was met with enthusiasm and left many in the congregation inspired and encouraged in their faith.

Ankit Sajwan Ministries, which began over a decade ago in Raja Garden, has grown into one of the largest churches in Delhi-NCR. Now headquartered in Chhatarpur, the church attracts thousands of attendees weekly from across the country.