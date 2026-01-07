Massive Explosion at Chemical Unit in Badlapur MIDC of Thane District, No Casualties Reported

Badlapur: Panic spread across the Kharvai MIDC area of Badlapur on Tuesday after a series of powerful explosions rocked the Pacific Chemical Company, triggering a major fire and causing extensive damage to the industrial unit.

According to preliminary information, as many as eight to ten explosions were reported from the chemical facility over a span of nearly 30 minutes. Local residents and workers in nearby factories said the blasts occurred at intervals of around 15 minutes, intensifying fear in the surrounding industrial and residential zones. The flames from the explosion were reportedly visible from a distance of two to three kilometres.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, two fire tenders from the Badlapur Fire Department rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. Firefighters worked on a war footing to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring units.

In view of the severity of the explosions, authorities have cordoned off the entire Kharvai MIDC area as a precautionary measure. Police and local administration officials are also present at the site to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

Officials said that no casualties have been reported so far, which has come as a major relief. However, the explosions have resulted in significant damage to the factory premises and equipment.

The exact cause of the explosions is yet to be ascertained. Fire department and administrative teams are continuing their assessment, and a detailed investigation is expected to be initiated once the situation is fully under control.