Massive Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki Kills Two
Two people were killed in a powerful explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. As investigations continue, security has been tightened across Uttar Pradesh following the Red Fort blast alert.
Uttar Pradesh: Two people lost their lives after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. The explosion happened in the Tikait Nagar area's Saraibarai village. The locals were terrified because the explosion sound was so loud.
Teams from the fire department and police quickly arrived to the scene and started rescue efforts. Senior officials, including Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, the District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police, reached the site to examine what caused the blast and assess the situation.
Following the Red Fort explosion, security was tightened throughout UP.
Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert in the wake of Monday's explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Strict security measures have been implemented in every border region by the federal and state governments. Police have increased their presence at crossroads, borders, and other high-risk locations. As part of the increased security effort, barricades have been erected and cars, passengers, and pedestrians are being extensively checked.
Indian investigative agencies have confirmed the involvement of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025 that killed the lives of over ten people and injured several others.
According to Indian officials, JeM planned the bombing, which they said was retaliation for "Operation Sindoor," which they said had targeted their Pakistani headquarters. According to sources, the attack was planned in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 18:02 IST