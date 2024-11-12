Published 03:16 IST, November 13th 2024
Massive Explosion at Indian Oil Refinery in Mathura Injures 12 People, Police Initiate Probe
At least 12 people were injured after a massive explosion that occurred at the Indian Oil Corporation's refinery on the Agra-Delhi National Highway in Mathura
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive blast at Indian Oil Refinery in Mathura | Image: x
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
03:16 IST, November 13th 2024