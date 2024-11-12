sb.scorecardresearch
  • Massive Explosion at Indian Oil Refinery in Mathura Injures 12 People, Police Initiate Probe

Published 03:16 IST, November 13th 2024

Massive Explosion at Indian Oil Refinery in Mathura Injures 12 People, Police Initiate Probe

At least 12 people were injured after a massive explosion that occurred at the Indian Oil Corporation's refinery on the Agra-Delhi National Highway in Mathura

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive blast at Indian Oil Refinery in Mathura
Massive blast at Indian Oil Refinery in Mathura | Image: x
03:16 IST, November 13th 2024