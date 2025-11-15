Updated 15 November 2025 at 11:30 IST
Massive Fire at Burra Bazar’s Ezra Street; 24 Fire Tenders at The Spot
A massive fire broke out early this morning at 26 Ezra Street in Burra Bazar, with flames reported around 5 AM. 24 fire tenders are currently at the spot, but the fire is still not under control. Locals claim the nearest fire station is barely 100 meters away, yet fire tenders reportedly arrived almost an hour late, raising serious questions about response time.
- India News
- 1 min read
Massive Fire at Burra Bazar’s Ezra Street | Image: Republic world breaking news
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out early this morning at 26 Ezra Street in Burra Bazar, with flames reported around 5 AM.
24 fire tenders are currently at the spot, but the fire is still not under control.
Locals claim the nearest fire station is barely 100 meters away, yet fire tenders reportedly arrived almost an hour late, raising serious questions about response time.
More details awaited.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 15 November 2025 at 11:30 IST