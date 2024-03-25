×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 15:59 IST

Massive fire at godown in central Delhi

Massive fire at godown in central Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 20 (PT) A major fire broke out in a godown at the Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The information about the blaze in the godown was reported at 2.05 pm following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that efforts are on to douse the flames.

Advertisement

No causality has been reported so far, they said.

On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area.

Advertisement

On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing CEO to step down

a minute ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

2 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to give details of the hack in Parliament later on Monday.

UK Blames China for Hack

7 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor

Aaron As James Bond

9 minutes ago
IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

21 minutes ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

22 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

25 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

34 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

34 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

35 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

38 minutes ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

38 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

38 minutes ago
Bachchan's celebrate Holi

Aish Skips Bachchan Holi?

39 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the right

Hardik celebrates Holi

42 minutes ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Veer Savarkar Review

an hour ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

an hour ago
RRR poster

2 Years Of RRR

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo