Massive Fire Breaks Out at Five-Storey Building in Noida’s Sector 73

Noida: A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a flat in a five-storey building at Global Homes in Sector 73, Noida, on Tuesday.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the building, causing panic among residents.

The fire department rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and is currently working to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The incident took place in the Sarfabad area under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. No casualties have been reported so far.