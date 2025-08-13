Republic World
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out at Five-Storey Building in Noida’s Sector 73

Updated 13 August 2025 at 15:37 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Five-Storey Building in Noida’s Sector 73

A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a flat in a five-storey building at Global Homes in Sector 73, Noida.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Fire Breaks Out at Five-Storey Building in Noida
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Five-Storey Building in Noida’s Sector 73 | Image: X

Noida: A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a flat in a five-storey building at Global Homes in Sector 73, Noida, on Tuesday.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the building, causing panic among residents.

The fire department rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and is currently working to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The incident took place in the Sarfabad area under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.  
 

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 13 August 2025 at 15:31 IST