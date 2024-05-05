Advertisement

Anantnag: A massive fire broke out in the Islamic Research Institute in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The fire, which broke out on Sunday evening, spread rapidly to a big part of the institute. On information, the local police along with the fire department personnel rushed to the spot, and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.

According to the fire department officials, the fire was spread in the large part of the institute. It is being said that several fire tenders have been put on work to control the fire.

Advertisement

It is not clear yet, what was the cause of the fire. The police are probing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The efforts are being made to control the fire by the fire department personnel. No casualty has been reported during the incident, as per the reports.

Advertisement

As per reports, after hours long efforts, the fire tenders managed to douse the fire. The process of cooling the establishment is underway.

The students present inside the institution were earlier evacuated to safer locations, to ensure that no one was injured during the incident.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out in the Islamic Research Institute in Anantnag town. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MVCz9Uu0E1 — ANI (@ANI)

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.

