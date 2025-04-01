Massive Fire Breaks Out at Krishna Apra Plaza in Noida Sector 18

Noida: A massive fire broke out in a shop in noida sector 18. The fire broke out on the ground floor of krishna Apra plaza. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire, no casualties reported. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Fire at Krishna Apra Plaza in Noida Sector 18

Joint Commissioner of Police Shiv Hari Meena spoke to ANI and said, "We received information about the fire at Sector 18, Krishna Plaza in Noida. We arrived with fire services and doused the blaze in a few minutes. People were evacuated, and those feeling unwell were sent to the hospital for treatment."

Noida Krishna Apra Plaza Fire

A massive fire broke out in a shopping complex in Noida, with people trapped inside. The fire started on the ground floor of Krishna Apra Plaza. People trapped inside the shopping complex broke the glass to breathe Rescue Operation.