Massive Fire Breaks Out at Krishna Apra Plaza in Noida Sector 18

Updated April 1st 2025, 14:27 IST
Noida: A massive fire broke out in a shop in noida sector 18. The fire broke out on the ground floor of krishna Apra plaza. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire, no casualties reported. The cause of the fire remains unclear.
Joint Commissioner of Police Shiv Hari Meena spoke to ANI and said, "We received information about the fire at Sector 18, Krishna Plaza in Noida. We arrived with fire services and doused the blaze in a few minutes. People were evacuated, and those feeling unwell were sent to the hospital for treatment."
A massive fire broke out in a shopping complex in Noida, with people trapped inside. The fire started on the ground floor of Krishna Apra Plaza. People trapped inside the shopping complex broke the glass to breathe Rescue Operation.
Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire, no casualties reported.
Published April 1st 2025, 12:45 IST