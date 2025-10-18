Massive Fire Breaks Out At MP Flats in Delhi, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot | Image: Republic

A massive fire has broken out at Brahmaputra Apartments, which houses Members of Parliaments (MPs), in New Delhi.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Several fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, located on Dr. Bishambhar Das Marg in New Delhi.

A distressed resident of Brahmaputra Apartments, who lives on the third floor where a fire broke out earlier in the day, claimed that his wife and children sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

He also lamented that the jewellery brought for her daughter's wedding was inside at the time of the incident.

Vinod, a resident of the apartment complex, shared his distress, saying, "My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is about to be married in a matter of months, and all the jewellery, gold, and clothes we had bought are also inside."

He added that his wife and one of his children also suffered burns. "They are in the hospital. We have no clue how the fire started. My house is on the third floor," he added.