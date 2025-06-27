Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noida Chemical Factory, Plumes of Smoke Engulf Area | WATCH

Noida: A major fire broke out at Sham Paints Industries, a private chemical firm located in Noida Sector 2, on Friday morning. The blaze triggered thick clouds of black smoke that were seen rising into the sky, alarming residents nearby.

Visuals Show Massive Blaze, Thick Smoke

As seen in the videos from the spot, massive flames can be seen shooting out of the building, with dark plumes of smoke rising high and covering the area. The smoke could be seen from a long distance, causing panic among residents nearby.

Fire Tenders, Ambulances Rushed to Spot

Several fire tenders were rushed to the scene as per reports. Firefighters have been working to control the blaze. Officials said the situation is being brought under control, but the exact cause of the fire is still not known.

Ambulances were also deployed at the location as a precaution. So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

Further details on damage and cause of fire are still awaited.