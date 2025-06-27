Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noida Chemical Factory, Plumes of Smoke Engulf Area | WATCH

Updated 27 June 2025 at 08:44 IST
Noida: A major fire broke out at Sham Paints Industries, a private chemical firm located in Noida Sector 2, on Friday morning. The blaze triggered thick clouds of black smoke that were seen rising into the sky, alarming residents nearby.
As seen in the videos from the spot, massive flames can be seen shooting out of the building, with dark plumes of smoke rising high and covering the area. The smoke could be seen from a long distance, causing panic among residents nearby.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the scene as per reports. Firefighters have been working to control the blaze. Officials said the situation is being brought under control, but the exact cause of the fire is still not known.
Ambulances were also deployed at the location as a precaution. So far, there have been no reports of casualties.
Further details on damage and cause of fire are still awaited.
This is a breaking copy, Stay tuned for updates.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 27 June 2025 at 07:36 IST