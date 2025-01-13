sb.scorecardresearch
  Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noida Sector 80 Factory, Firefighting Efforts Ongoing

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noida Sector 80 Factory, Firefighting Efforts Ongoing

A massive fire broke out on Monday at a factory in Noida Sector 80. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out on Monday at a factory in Noida Sector 80. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. 

More details awaited.

