Published 15:41 IST, January 13th 2025
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Noida Sector 80 Factory, Firefighting Efforts Ongoing
A massive fire broke out on Monday at a factory in Noida Sector 80. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.
More details awaited.
Updated 15:41 IST, January 13th 2025