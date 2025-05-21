Massive Fire Breaks Out At Private School In Delhi's Nirman Vihar

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a private school in the Nirman Vihar colony in the Preet Vihar Police Station area. According to reports, one car that was parked near the school was charred in the fire. At least five fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefighting operations are underway.

A massive fire broke out at a private school in Nirman Vihar colony in the Preet Vihar Police Station area of Delhi. According to reports, the fire, which occurred on Tuesday evening, caused major damage to a car parked near the school, which was charred beyond recognition. On information, the fire personnel from the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to control the blaze. As per reports, as many as five fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames before it could spread to nearby buildings.

A senior police official stated that the cause of the fire is not known yet, and the police are investigating the fire incident to ascertain the cause. However, the locals claimed to have heard a loud noise before seeing flames engulf the area. The firefighting operations are currently underway.

The school, which is located in a densely populated area, was likely evacuated quickly, however, the incident has raised concerns about fire safety measures in place at educational institutions. The authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident has caused disruption in the area, with locals gathering at the scene to witness the firefighting operations. The police have cordoned off the area, and traffic has been diverted to ensure public safety.