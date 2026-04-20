Massive Fire Erupts at Under-Construction HPCL Rajasthan Refinery in Pachpadra Just Before PM Modi's Inauguration

Balotra, Rajasthan: A major fire broke out at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) complex in Pachpadra, Balotra district, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and raising last-minute concerns ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit.

The blaze occurred at the ambitious ₹80,000-crore integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex, which is still under construction. The incident happened barely a day before the Prime Minister's planned inauguration of the project on April 21.



According to initial reports, the fire was reported at the site, prompting an immediate response from fire services. At least 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. Authorities are working to contain the blaze, and details on the cause or any potential damage are awaited.

The HRRL project, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, is touted as India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex. It is expected to play a key role in boosting the region's economy, generating significant employment, and enhancing the country's refining and petrochemical capacity.

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Preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit, including security arrangements and a planned public event, were in full swing until the fire broke out. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had recently reviewed the arrangements at the site.

Officials have not yet commented on whether the fire will impact tomorrow's inauguration ceremony. Further updates on the situation, including any casualties or extent of damage, are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

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Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern at the incident and prayed for people's safety.