Updated April 18th, 2024 at 13:31 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Purulia
Numerous fibre pipes were stocked along with flammable materials in a field adjacent to the colony, where the pipes somehow caught fire.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Purulia | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Kolkata: Thick black smog engulfed the Purulia district of West Bengal after a massive fire broke out in a BSNL residential colony on Thursday, Republic Bangla reported.
Several fire tenders and officials reached the spot to assist the situation.
Advertisement
Numerous fibre pipes were stocked along with flammable materials in a field adjacent to the colony, where the pipes somehow caught fire.
Advertisement
Published April 18th, 2024 at 13:31 IST