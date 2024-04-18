Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Purulia | Image:Republic

Kolkata: Thick black smog engulfed the Purulia district of West Bengal after a massive fire broke out in a BSNL residential colony on Thursday, Republic Bangla reported.

Several fire tenders and officials reached the spot to assist the situation.

Numerous fibre pipes were stocked along with flammable materials in a field adjacent to the colony, where the pipes somehow caught fire.



