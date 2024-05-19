Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash part-2 area on Saturday evening leading to major chaos in the area. It is being said that during the incident, several people were present inside the restaurant, who were evacuated.

On information, the local police along with the team of the fire personnel rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

Advertisement

According to the sources, the fire broke out at a restaurant located in the M-Block area of Greater Kailash Part-2 of South Delhi.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) stated that a call was received at 10.10 pm regarding a fire at a restaurant in the Greater Kailash area. On information, as many as 5 fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to control the fire were initiated.

Advertisement

A rescue operation was being carried out by the fire personnel.

A senior police official of South Delhi stated that the fire has been doused off and no casualty has been reported so far.

Advertisement

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.

