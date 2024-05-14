Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shop in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a complete chaos in the area. On information, the local police along with the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at a saree shop in Chandni Chowk’s Maliwara area. It is being claimed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an electric panel. However the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known.

The fire officials stated that due to narrow streets, the fire tenders somehow managed to reach the spot.

No one was injured in the fire incident, as per reports.

The police are probing the matter to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Further legal action is being taken.

