Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Warehouse in Noida’s Sorkha Area; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Noida: A massive fire erupted at a scrap godown in the Pusta area of Sorkha, Noida Sector 115, on Saturday afternoon, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

According to initial reports, the blaze broke out at the scrap warehouse, triggering panic in the industrial vicinity. Local residents and workers in nearby units reported seeing flames and heavy smoke rising from the godown around noon.

Multiple fire tenders from the Noida Fire Department have rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. Fire officials are working to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of any casualties or injuries. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though officials suspect it could be due to short-circuit or improper storage of inflammable materials common in scrap godowns.

Advertisement

Authorities have cordoned off the area and traffic movement in the vicinity has been temporarily diverted.

Further details are awaited.