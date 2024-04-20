Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Ghazaibad's Khoda on Saturday, April 20, early morning.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad, earlier today. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited.



(Source: Fire Department, Ghaziabad) pic.twitter.com/9PPscczGdN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP)

Fire tenders reached the spot for assistance and the operations are underway as per ANI.

No casualties or fatalities have been reported so far.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.