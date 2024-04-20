Updated April 20th, 2024 at 08:39 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Ghaziabad's Khoda | VIDEO
Fire tenders reached the spot for assistance and the operations are underway as per ANI.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire in Khoda | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Ghazaibad's Khoda on Saturday, April 20, early morning.
Fire tenders reached the spot for assistance and the operations are underway as per ANI.
No casualties or fatalities have been reported so far.
Advertisement
More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 20th, 2024 at 08:39 IST