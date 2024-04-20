Updated April 20th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Ghaziabad's Khoda | VIDEO

Fire tenders reached the spot for assistance and the operations are underway as per ANI.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire in Khoda | Image:ANI
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Ghazaibad's Khoda on Saturday, April 20, early morning.

Fire tenders reached the spot for assistance and the operations are underway as per ANI.

No casualties or fatalities have been reported so far.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

 

Advertisement

Published April 20th, 2024 at 08:39 IST