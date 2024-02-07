Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Four-Storey House in Jammu's Ramnagar

The four-story house, nestled between snow-covered mountains, is completely engulfed in flames, and the entire area is surrounded by snow at the moment.

Gursimran Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu & Kashmir:  A multi-storey house in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district of Jammu has been reduced to ashes after a fire broke out early morning amid heavy snowfall. Teams of Police along with locals prevented the spread of fire in the nearby area of the town.

Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur, Joginder Singh told the Republic that a fire broke out at around 8 in the morning when two elderly persons were inside the house, they were evacuated timely. "Team of Basantgarh Police reached the spot in no time and prevented the spread of raging fire to the nearby buildings of the town with the help of locals. It was a three-storey building with three shops, that had been gutted in the fire. We are ascertaining the cause of the fire," he added.

Locals said that a fire broke out this morning in the house of Talib Hussain in the Basantgarh town area and the house was gutted in the fire. No loss of life has been reported so far as the majority of family members were out when the incident took place.


 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

