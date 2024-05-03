Advertisement

Patna: Several shanties were gutted in a massive fire broke out in the slum area near Ganga Ghat in Bihar's Patna on Friday, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions. Fire officials are at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Meanwhile, resuce operations are also underway and no casualties have been reported yet.

Several jhuggis near the Ganga ghat in Patna were engulfed in flames. #patnaslumfire #fireinpatnaslum #patnaslums pic.twitter.com/7ZUruV1i7M — Republic News Bytes (@RNewsBytes)

This is a developing story.