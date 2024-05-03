Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 14:35 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out In A Slum Cluster In Patna, Rescue Operations Underway
A fire broke out in a slum cluster near Ganga ghat in Patna.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire engulfs a slum cluster near Ganga ghat in Patna | Image:Republic Digital
Advertisement
Patna: Several shanties were gutted in a massive fire broke out in the slum area near Ganga Ghat in Bihar's Patna on Friday, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions. Fire officials are at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Meanwhile, resuce operations are also underway and no casualties have been reported yet.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 14:23 IST