Massive Fire Breaks Out in Kanpur Institute of Technology Amid Student Protests, No Casulaties Reported



On Monday (December 15th, 2025) a major fire broke out in Kanpur Institute of Technology, situated in Rooma, about 20 kms east of Kanpur. The institute, which comes under the Maharajpur Police Station area, had one of its rooms completely ruined by the fire.

While there has been no news of a foul play yet, it is important to note that the timing and circumstances of the fire leaves room for some suspicion as there has been a massive protest at KIT staged by the students’ body that has been going on for over 4 days now. The students of the institute have been challenging the management’s decision to implement the rules of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) despite advertising its autonomous status at the time of providing admission to the students.

Students allege that the autonomous status of the university meant better scholarships and placement opportunities, which would not be an option if the affiliation rules of AKTU are implemented.

Earlier on Thursday, the angry students chanted slogans inside the campus and some even tried to block the highway nearby to garner attention to their demands.

With the on-going unrest unfolding on the campus premises, the sudden fire has raised questions about whether the it was just another accident or does it somehow traces its origin back to the active protests against the management of the institution.