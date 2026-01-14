Massive Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's Ganguly Street, 3 Shops Gutted

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on Ganguly Street in Kolkata on Wednesday gutting three shops and causing damage to adjoining areas.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to reports, the fire continued for two hours. The situation is under control now, according to officials.

Fire officer, Sudipto B, said that the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Advertisement

"The fire is completely under control... The source of the fire is not yet known. We would require the forensic aid. 10 fire engines were deployed here... 3 shops and their adjoining areas have been affected," he said.

Speaking to ANI at the scene, a local resident said, 'The fire is coming out of 3 adjoining shops...One house has also been burnt."