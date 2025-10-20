Updated 20 October 2025 at 11:43 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Cuffe Parade: 1 Dead, 3 Injured
A fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area on Monday morning. One person died and three others were injured. The fire was brought under control by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) around 4:30 AM this morning.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: One person died and three were injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The fire was brought under control at around 4:30 AM today morning.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
Earlier this morning, a fire broke out at the municipal corporation's dumping site in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat. Firefighters have arrived and are working to control the fire. In another incident, a fire erupted at a furniture warehouse in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. According to SDM Pramod Chaturvedi, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh have been destroyed.
"It was a furniture warehouse that caught fire, though the exact reason for the fire is unknown... The owner has said that goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh were destroyed... We are constantly trying to control the fire," Chaturvedi said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 20 October 2025 at 11:43 IST