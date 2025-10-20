Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Cuffe Parade: 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Mumbai: One person died and three were injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The fire was brought under control at around 4:30 AM today morning.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier this morning, a fire broke out at the municipal corporation's dumping site in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat. Firefighters have arrived and are working to control the fire. In another incident, a fire erupted at a furniture warehouse in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. According to SDM Pramod Chaturvedi, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh have been destroyed.