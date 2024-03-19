Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slum Area in Haryana's Rewari | WATCH

Fire tenders and fighters reached the spot to assist the situation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
No casualty or injury has been reported so far. | Image:PTI
Advertisement

Rewari: A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Haryana's Rewari on Tuesday at around noon.

Fire tenders and fighters reached the spot to assist the situation.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:29 IST