Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slum Area in Haryana's Rewari | WATCH

No casualty or injury has been reported so far. | Image:PTI

Rewari: A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Haryana's Rewari on Tuesday at around noon.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a slum cluster in Rewari, #Haryana. Rescue work underway. More details are awaited.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Fire tenders and fighters reached the spot to assist the situation.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)