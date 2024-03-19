Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:29 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slum Area in Haryana's Rewari | WATCH
Fire tenders and fighters reached the spot to assist the situation.
No casualty or injury has been reported so far. | Image:PTI
Rewari: A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Haryana's Rewari on Tuesday at around noon.
No casualty or injury has been reported so far.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
