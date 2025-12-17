Republic World
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slums Of Kolkata's Newtown, Cylinder Blast Suspected

Updated 17 December 2025 at 21:11 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slums Of Kolkata's Newtown, Cylinder Blast Suspected

A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Newtown, Kolkata, following a suspected cylinder blast. Five fire tenders have been deployed to the area.

Nidhi Sinha
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slums of Kolkata's Newtown, Cylinder Blast Suspected
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slums of Kolkata's Newtown, Cylinder Blast Suspected | Image: X

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Newtown, Kolkata. As per reports, the fire broke out following a suspected cylinder blast. Five fire tenders have been deployed to the Ghuni slum area near ECO Park.

As per reports, Bangladeshi infiltrators had been staying in the slum. Several homes in the slums were locked since the infiltrators had recently fled from India.

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties as of now.

Visuals from the spot captured the ferocity of the blaze as thick plumes of smoke was seen billowing in the air.

VIDEO

This is a developing story.

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 17 December 2025 at 20:48 IST