Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slums of Kolkata's Newtown, Cylinder Blast Suspected

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Newtown, Kolkata. As per reports, the fire broke out following a suspected cylinder blast. Five fire tenders have been deployed to the Ghuni slum area near ECO Park.

As per reports, Bangladeshi infiltrators had been staying in the slum. Several homes in the slums were locked since the infiltrators had recently fled from India.

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties as of now.

Visuals from the spot captured the ferocity of the blaze as thick plumes of smoke was seen billowing in the air.

This is a developing story.