Somasila Forest Fire: A massive fire broke out in Somasila Forest range in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday leading to the nearby residential area covered in a thick sheet of smoke. According to the sources, the fire, which reportedly broke out on Wednesday, rapidly spread in a large part of the forest.

On information, the forest department along with the concerned authorities reached the spot and an effort to control the fire was initiated. Visuals from the site showed thick, black plumes of smoke in the air as the raging blaze engulfed the forest.

According to the fire officials, the exact cause of the fire is not known yet. An inquiry is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.

It is being said that due to the presence of dry leaves across the forest, the fire spread rapidly in the larger part of the forest.

At present, efforts are being made to control the fire. The Somasila forest is known for its biodiversity and ecological significance.

The officials also stated that the fire has spread across major parts of the forest and it will take a massive effort to control the fire. The official even hinted that if needed the administration will also think of taking help from the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A fire burns through Somasila forest area in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control and douse it. pic.twitter.com/jNEQD28Mzp — ANI (@ANI)

Meanwhile, a few visuals of the forest fire have also surfaced, wherein the fire can be noticed in a large part of the forest from a distance.



