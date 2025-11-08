Updated 8 November 2025 at 08:16 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs 500 Huts in Slum Near Delhi’s Rithala Metro Station, 1 Child Injured
In the early hours of Saturday morning, a massive and devastating fire suddenly broke out in the Bengali settlement located near the Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. The fire spread with terrifying rapidity, consuming more than 500 huts in the slum.
A devastating fire erupted suddenly in a slum settlement adjacent to the Rithala Metro Station in the wee hours of Friday night. The fire spread at lightning speed, engulfing over 500 huts in its wake. The incident took place in the Bengali settlement located between the Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board.
After the fire broke out, locals were quick to notify the fire department, which arrived at the scene immediately. Initially, only 15 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, but the number was later increased to 29 due to the fire's intensity. After a long struggle, the fire was brought under control early Saturday morning.
Reports state that a child was seriously injured in the fire and has been taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Reacting to the incident, Fire Department official SK Dua said, "As soon as we received information, fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot. A total of 29 vehicles were deployed to douse the fire in the huts of the Bengali settlement. Our teams worked hard, and now the situation is under control. One child was injured and sent to the hospital. Everyone else is safe."
What caused the fire
The fire department has not stated the exact cause of the fire yet, but a short circuit or careless cooking may have triggered the incident. With poor infrastructure and hastily build houses all packed together densely, unfortunately, such fire accidents have become common in the slums of the city. Preventing such incidents requires improved safety measures, awareness campaigns, and emergency evacuation plans.
