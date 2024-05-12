Advertisement

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, wherein fire ripped into a building located in the Kinari Bazar area leading to a mass destruction of property and materials kept in the building. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the fire in the building was reported to the local police and the fire department.

According to the reports, the incident took place at a shop located in the Chandni Chowk area. On information, a total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to control the fire.

A senior official of the Delhi Fire Service stated that the fire was doused off completely as per latest information. The process to cool the establishment is underway. A search will be conducted after the cooling process is over.

So far no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a shop in Chandni Chowk. A total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far no causality/injuries reported: Delhi Fire Service



(Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/BaJzkcRXIQ — ANI (@ANI)

It is being said that the fire in a building located within the famed Dariba Bazaar area of Chandni Chowk. Several visuals of the incident are also circulating on social media depicting thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Firefighters were swiftly deployed to the scene.

