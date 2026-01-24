Massive Fire Engulfs Company at Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Ops Underway

Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a company located in the Pawne MIDC area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, triggering an emergency response from the fire department.

According to officials, flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the industrial premises, prompting firefighters to rush to the spot. Multiple fire tenders have been deployed, and efforts to douse the blaze are currently underway.

Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units in the industrial area. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be investigated once the situation is fully brought under control.

Authorities have confirmed that there are no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident so far. As a precautionary measure, the surrounding area has been secured while fire operations continue.

Further details are awaited as firefighting efforts progress.