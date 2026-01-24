Updated 24 January 2026 at 13:30 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Company at Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Ops Underway
A fire erupted at a company in Navi Mumbai's Pawne MIDC area, prompting fire department response. Firefighters are tackling the blaze to prevent spread to nearby units.
Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a company located in the Pawne MIDC area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, triggering an emergency response from the fire department.
According to officials, flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the industrial premises, prompting firefighters to rush to the spot. Multiple fire tenders have been deployed, and efforts to douse the blaze are currently underway.
Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units in the industrial area. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be investigated once the situation is fully brought under control.
Authorities have confirmed that there are no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident so far. As a precautionary measure, the surrounding area has been secured while fire operations continue.
Further details are awaited as firefighting efforts progress.
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 13:28 IST