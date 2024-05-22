Advertisement

Shillong: In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Meghalaya’s historic Mupliang Presbyterian Church located in West Jaintia Hills was tragically reduced to ashes as flames engulfed the structure massively. The fire at the church caused extensive damage to the property, which is estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore. The cause of the fire remains unknown, leaving the faithful of Mupliang and West Jaintia Hills devastated by the significant loss.

According to the reports, the fire, which broke out around 2.00 am, completely destroyed the Assam-type establishment. On information, several fire tenders reached the spot at approximately 3.00 am, battling the blaze and working to prevent further damage.

So far, no casualties have been reported, but the loss of the church building has been deeply felt by the residents of West Jaintia Hills. During preliminary inquiry, the cause of the fire was speculated to be a short circuit. However, an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Notably, the Mupliang Presbyterian Church is a significant landmark in the community in the West Jaintia Hills and is now reduced to rubble.

The incident has left the local congregation and residents in shock, as the church was not only a place of worship but also a centre for various community activities. Local authorities have begun an investigation into the fire, and efforts are being made to support the affected community.

Efforts are being made to rebuild the church and bring to its previous glory.

