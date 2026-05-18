New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a coach of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train at Sasaram railway station on Monday (May 18), marking the second train fire in just two days following a similar incident on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express.

According to official reports, the blaze erupted at Platform No. 6, completely destroying one of the coaches. Upon being alerted, fire brigade personnel and railway officials immediately rushed to the scene to launch firefighting operations and bring the flames under control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

This incident comes just a day after a fire broke out Sunday on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. In that instance, all passengers from the affected coach were safely evacuated, and no injuries or casualties occurred.

What RPF inspector said

Confirming the fire in Sasaram, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Sanjeev Kumar stated that there were no reports of any passengers being harmed in the incident, as per news reports.

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“The fire broke out in one coach of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train while it was stationary at the Sasaram railway station. There are no reports of any passenger casualties,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, railway administration and fire service officials remained at the scene to evaluate the damage and determine the cause of the blaze.

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Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Incident

A fire broke out in a coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Saturday morning, triggering panic among passengers before railway authorities swiftly brought the blaze under control.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred in Coach B-1 of Train No. 12431 while the premium Rajdhani Express was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi. The fire broke out between Vikramgarh Alot and Luniricha railway stations under the Kota Railway Division.

Officials said the blaze was quickly contained and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Railway staff immediately initiated emergency protocols after smoke and flames were noticed inside the coach.