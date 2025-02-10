sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ranveer Allahbadia | Aero India 2025 | Maha Kumbh | Manipur CM Resigns | Trump's Tariff Announcement | BJP's Mega Comeback |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown In Gujarat's Bharuch, Rescue Operations Underway

Published 23:36 IST, February 10th 2025

Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown In Gujarat's Bharuch, Rescue Operations Underway

Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown In Gujarat's Bharuch, Rescue Operations Underway

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown In Gujarat's Bharuch, Rescue Operations Underway
Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown In Gujarat's Bharuch, Rescue Operations Underway | Image: ANI

Bharuch: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the market area in Gujarat's Bharuch on Monday night. On information, the local police along with the team of firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. No casualties have been reported yet.

A rescue operation is underway at the site.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:36 IST, February 10th 2025