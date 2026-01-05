Massive Fire Engulfs Two Packaging Units in Daman, 7 Fire Tenders Deployed

Daman: A massive fire broke out at two packaging companies in the Dabhel area of Daman on Sunday, triggering an extensive firefighting operation that continued for several hours. According to officials, the blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

At least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the fire was reported. Firefighters are working to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby industrial units.

Speaking on the incident, Rajesh Marge, Fire Officer, Daman, said that while efforts were made to control the situation, one of the companies was completely engulfed by the fire. “We have managed to save a couple of companies, but one company is completely ablaze”, he said.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities said cooling operations are underway and further details regarding the extent of damage will be ascertained once the fire is fully brought under control. More information is awaited.