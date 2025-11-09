Massive Fire Engulfs Wood Warehouses Near Bhopal Railway Station

Bhopal: A massive fire broke out near the main railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The blaze, which erupted around 7.30 pm on Sunday evening, engulfed five to six wood warehouses located near the Patra Bridge, sending flames sky-high and smoke billowing into the air. The cause of the fire is not known yet, and the police are probing to ascertain the cause.

According to reports, the fire spread rapidly due to the dry wood and furniture stored in the warehouses. Despite the efforts of fire crews, the blaze remained uncontained for over two hours, with more than 25 fire engines pouring water on the site in a bid to control the flames.

Locals stated that the fire spread over a very large area and was visible from several kilometres away. The flames were so intense that they lit up the night sky, casting a golden glow over the surrounding area. Also, the smoke was so thick that it spread panic to the nearby railway station, forcing the railway authorities to cut off the power supply as a precautionary measure.

As the fire raged on, police and fire brigade teams continued to make efforts to extinguish the flames and control the situation. The owners of the property tried to salvage their belongings, but the fire had already spread too far, consuming everything in its path.

The fire department received the fire call around 7.30 pm, and fire engines were dispatched to the scene immediately. However, the fire's rapid spread and the sheer volume of dry wood and furniture made it a challenging task to contain the blaze.

As per the latest reports, around 20 to 25 fire engines were still trying to extinguish the fire, with the flames showing no signs of abating. The fire crews were hampered by the sheer scale of the blaze, which had engulfed an area of several hundred square meters.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause. The police have not ruled out any possibilities, including arson or electrical malfunction.