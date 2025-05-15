Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi's Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Thick Plumes of Smoke Seen | Watch Video | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Delhi’s Pitampura area after the college library caught fire.

At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control by 9:40 am, according to fire officials.

Video Footage Shows Intense Flames

A video from the site shows huge flames and thick smoke billowing out of the college’s library windows, triggering panic among students and staff.

No Injuries Reported So Far