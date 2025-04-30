Massive Fire Rages Hotel In Kolkata, Employee Jumps To Death In Panic

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a 5-storey hotel in North Kolkata's Mechua Bazar area on Tuesday evening. The fire at hotel, which broke out at around 9 pm, resulted in the death of one hotel employee leaving others in major panic. According to reports, the local police and the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Several fire tenders were deployed at the site to control the blaze and minimize the damage to the structure and nearby establishments.

According to reports, as the fire raged through the hotel, several hotel guests and staff members rushed to the stairs and made their way to the roof and upper floor balconies, to escape the suffocating smoke and fire. As per the eyewitnesses, in the chaos, one of the staff members, identified as Manoj Paswan, panicked and jumped from the building, sustaining fatal injuries.

On information, the firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to control the fire. The people at the site stated that the sound of the fire and the screams of those trapped inside the hotel were horrific.

A senior fire department official stated that on receiving information as many as six fire tenders were mobilised to the scene. However, later more fire tenders were rushed to the site. The firefighters worked continuously to douse the flames, which had engulfed a portion of the ground and first floor. The fire personnel used hydraulic ladders to rescue those who had assembled in the balconies, trapped by the fire. The official stated that the prompt action of the fire department prevented the situation from escalating further.

A police official stated that the deceased Manoj Paswan was a native of Jharkhand and had been working at the hotel for over 20 years. His uncle and co-employee, identified as Ramdeo Paswan, was overcome with grief upon learning of the nephew's death.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Digha for the inauguration of the new Jagannath temple, took cognizance of the incident. She spoke over the phone with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.