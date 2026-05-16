Massive Fire Rips Through Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida, 8 Shops Damaged

New Delhi: A major fire ripped through a furniture market in Shahberi, Greater Noida, on Friday night, requiring ten fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, according to fire officials. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar stated, "We recieved information that broke out at the Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida...The fire has been brought under control...Around eight shops were gutted in the incident... No injury or casualty has been reported".

How the incident took place

According to Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bisrakh, the fire started at approximately 10:20 pm on Friday at a furniture shop located in the Shahberi area of Greater Noida.

The SHO said, “As soon as we received information through the emergency helpline number 112, the fire control room was alerted.”

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Upon receiving the alert, approximately ten fire tenders were deployed to the scene to battle the blaze. Officials noted that the fire was so intense it quickly spread, damaging six to seven neighboring furniture shops.

“Efforts were underway to bring the fire under control till late Friday night,” SHO Kumar added. According to police, the precise cause of the fire has not yet been determined and an investigation will begin once the flames are entirely put out.

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Where is Shahberi market

Situated along the Crossing Republik road, the expansive Shahberi furniture market is well-known for its dense concentration of furniture shops and warehouses. The scale of the incident was captured in multiple viral social media videos, which showed huge flames and heavy smoke swallowing large portions of the market.

How blaze was controlled?

Officials stated that the presence of highly combustible materials in the shops, such as wood, foam, and chemical polish, hampered firefighters' efforts to control the blaze. Meanwhile, police cordoned off the area as a safety precaution and advised residents to stay clear of the route until the situation was fully contained.