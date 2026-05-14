Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Leaves 3 Dead, Dozens Injured in MP's Dewas

Dewas: A typical Thursday morning turned into a scene of absolute devastation as a massive explosion ripped through a firecracker factory near Tonkkala on AB Road.

The blast, which occurred around 11:30 AM, was so powerful that it sent tremors felt kilometres away, leaving the local community in shock and mourning.

According to reports, three workers have been confirmed dead, their lives cut short in a flash of heat and debris.

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Over 20 others have sustained severe burn injuries, with many fighting for their lives in critical care units.