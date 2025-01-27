Massive Forest Fires Spread Near Rajouri Town

Rajouri: A series of massive forest fires broke out in Chennai Bagla village, located near Rajouri town on Sunday. The forest fires, which were reported in the afternoon, have reportedly spread rapidly in the forest area. According to the reports, the fire tenders and concerned district administration have rushed to the spot and efforts have been initiated to control the blaze.

According to eyewitnesses, the fires started in the forest area surrounding the village and quickly spread due to strong winds. The flames were seen rising high into the air, causing panic among the local residents.

The cause of the fire is still being ascertained, but officials suspect that it may have been triggered by human activity.

The fire tenders from the local fire station were quickly dispatched to the scene. The official sources stated that efforts are being made to bring the flames under control.

The officials stated that the operation is challenging due to the rugged terrain and strong winds, but the firefighters are making all the efforts to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

As per sources, no casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.