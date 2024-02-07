Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Massive Gangtok Fire Devours 2 Wooden Houses, Indian Army's Rescue Efforts Avert Casualties

A fierce fire in Sikkim's Gangtok damaged wooden houses and partially harmed buildings, but rescue efforts by the Indian Army averted casualties.

Digital Desk
A fierce fire in Sikkim's Gangtok damaged wooden houses and partially harmed buildings,
A fierce fire in Sikkim's Gangtok damaged wooden houses and partially harmed buildings, | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Gangtok: A major fire severely damaged two wooden houses and partially harmed two buildings in Sikkim's Gangtok district, as reported by officials on Tuesday. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident.

The fire erupted around 9:30 pm on Monday night in a wooden house at Mandi Bazaar, opposite the old shopping complex in Singtam, approximately 27 km from the capital Gangtok. Mathew Rai, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Singtam Fire Station, mentioned that it took five fire tenders to bring the rapidly spreading flames under control.

“Although there were no casualties reported there has been a significant loss of property”, said Rai.

The fire affected two RCC buildings, causing partial damage, while the two wooden houses were completely consumed by the flames. Indian Army personnel from Bardang, along with local residents, contributed to the rescue operations, successfully moving affected families to safer locations. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

District administration officials arrived at the scene in the morning to assess the damages. Ex gratia payments were also provided to the affected families to support them during this challenging time.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

