A massive cyclonic hailstorm – lasting for more than 15 minutes – struck Manipur on Sunday afternoon, damaging properties worth crores of rupees. | Image:Republic Digital

Imphal: A massive cyclonic hailstorm – lasting for more than 15 minutes – struck Manipur on Sunday afternoon, damaging properties worth crores of rupees, Republic has learnt.

According to initial reports, several houses have been damaged and power supply is disrupted in several areas across the valley with electricity in many areas yet to be restored completely.

Meanwhile, road blockades due to uprooting of trees have hampered the assessment of the damage caused by the storm.

Taking to Facebook, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the affected residents to contact their respective district commissioner with photos of the damage for getting required assistance.

The hailstorm, preliminary reports suggest, was so powerful that parts of the valley were blanketed with 4-5 inches of hail, resembling a landscape covered in thick snow.

Restoration work is underway.