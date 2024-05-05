Updated May 5th, 2024 at 21:19 IST
Massive Hailstorm Creates Havoc in Manipur, Properties Worth Crores Damaged
A massive cyclonic hailstorm – lasting for more than 15 minutes – struck Manipur on Sunday afternoon, damaging properties worth crores of rupees.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Imphal: A massive cyclonic hailstorm – lasting for more than 15 minutes – struck Manipur on Sunday afternoon, damaging properties worth crores of rupees, Republic has learnt.
According to initial reports, several houses have been damaged and power supply is disrupted in several areas across the valley with electricity in many areas yet to be restored completely.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, road blockades due to uprooting of trees have hampered the assessment of the damage caused by the storm.
Taking to Facebook, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the affected residents to contact their respective district commissioner with photos of the damage for getting required assistance.
Advertisement
The hailstorm, preliminary reports suggest, was so powerful that parts of the valley were blanketed with 4-5 inches of hail, resembling a landscape covered in thick snow.
Restoration work is underway.
Advertisement
Published May 5th, 2024 at 21:19 IST