Massive Internet Blackout in Cuttack! Odisha Govt Shuts Down WhatsApp, Facebook After Violent Clashes

New Delhi: The Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government on Sunday imposed an interim halt on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), across multiple regions of Cuttack following disputes between two groups that led to reports of violence in the city.

According to an official announcement, restrictions went into effect at 7 p.m. on Sunday and will stay in place until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Furthermore, the restriction extends to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) region, and the 42 Mouza zone.

According to the notification, the decision was made after the district administration expressed worry about the potential exploitation of the internet and social media platforms to transmit false, provocative, and inflammatory statements, which might escalate communal tensions and disrupt public order.

Furthermore, the ruling invokes Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and orders a complete suspension of:

Messaging and social media services include WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, X, and others. Mobile internet and data services provided by all telecom companies. Internet and data services from Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Broadband, dial-up, and any other method of online communication.