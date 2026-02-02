Updated 2 February 2026 at 10:45 IST
Massive Joint Search Operation Launched in J&K's Ramnagar After Suspected Terrorist Movement
Massive Joint Search Operation Launched in J&K's Ramnagar After Suspected Terrorist Movement
- India News
- 1 min read
Massive Joint Search Operation Launched in J&K's Ramnagar After Suspected Terrorist Movement | Image: File Photo (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces have launched a massive joint search operation in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, based on intelligence inputs about suspected terrorists in the region, involves troops from the Indian Army, Jammu Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.
Advertisement
The action was initiated after Indian Army troops opened fire on suspected movement in the area yesterday evening.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 2 February 2026 at 10:45 IST