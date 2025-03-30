6 Dead, Several Injured After Massive Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Himachal: A massive landslide near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib, a popular religious and tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh 's Kullu district, claimed six lives and left more than half a dozen injured on Sunday. The incident took place near the Gurudwara Sahib, where a large tree and debris from the hillside collapsed onto the road, trapping several people.

Tree Fell Suddenly, Crushing People Sitting on Roadside

The tragic event occurred around 5 PM, when locals, vendors, and tourists were sitting along the roadside in front of the Gurudwara. Without warning, a huge tree, along with debris from the hill, came crashing down, crushing people beneath.

According to eyewitnesses, the scene turned chaotic as people screamed for help.

Roadside vendors, a Sumo vehicle passenger, and three tourists were among the deceased.

Officials are working to confirm their identities.

Rescue Operations On

ADM Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, confirmed the death of six individuals and stated that many others sustained injuries. He assured that rescue and relief operations were going on.

"Rescue teams and administrative officials have reached the spot. Efforts are being made to clear the debris and provide medical assistance to the injured," said Ashwani Kumar.