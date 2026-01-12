Updated 12 January 2026 at 10:27 IST
Massive Landslide Near Kalai, Jammu-Poonch National Highway Closed
The disruption has left passengers traveling from Poonch to Jammu, Rajouri, and other areas stranded and facing inconvenience.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jammu-Poonch National Highway Closed | Image: Republic
BREAKING: The Jammu-Poonch national highway has been closed for traffic following a sudden massive landslide between Kalai and Shihdra in Poonch district. The disruption has left passengers traveling from Poonch to Jammu, Rajouri, and other areas stranded and facing inconvenience.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 10:27 IST