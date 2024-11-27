Massive Outreach: Art of Living Joins Hands With 70 Institutions to Empower Students

Bengaluru: In a landmark initiative ‘The Art of Living’ founded by spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has partnered with 70 schools and universities, signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with an aim to empower over 1,78,000 students by introducing them to transformative breathwork practices and meditation techniques. These techniques including the ‘Sudarshan Kriya’ promote mental clarity, emotional well-being, and a stress-free environment.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasized the importance of giving children techniques to manage stress and depression, which are increasingly prevalent among young people. In his address, he stated, "Children are born happy but by the time they are in their teens, they are no longer so. It is very important for us to give them tools and techniques to preserve this happiness."

"I travel around the world and what I often see is students in various educational institutions are going through tremendous stress. Students are suffering from depression on the one hand or are getting into aggression on the other. The number of students dying by suicide on campuses has skyrocketed," Sri Sri asserted.

Initiative is Part of The Art of Living's Commitment to Creating Drug-Free, Happy Campuses: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Gurudev at The Art of Living International Center in Bangalore. The initiative is part of The Art of Living's commitment to creating drug-free, happy campuses and improving the mental well-being of the coming generation.

Special programs, such as ‘Medha Yoga’ and ‘Utkarsh Yoga’ for children and teens, and YES!+ (Youth Empowerment and Skills) for college students, have received appreciation for helping students combat stress, improve concentration, enhance creativity, and develop leadership abilities. These programs have also helped fight digital addiction among children and teens.

According to the statement issued by The Art of Living, at a time when depression rates among young people in India are at an all-time high ranging between 31% to 57%, Art of Living’s programs are the need of the hour. The Art of Living has successfully implemented similar initiatives in prestigious institutions worldwide, including AIIMS, IITs, NITs, NLUs, IIITs, NIFT, and over 135 campuses in the United States (US).