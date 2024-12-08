Massive Search Operation Launched in Kathua After Suspicious Movement Detected

Kathua: A search operation was launched in the Hiranagar town area of Kathua district following suspicious movement of three persons on Sunday, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Shobhit Saxena said that since Sunday night, a joint operation has been carried out to search the area in collaboration with the Army, Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other agencies.

Aerial surveillance is also being done, SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena added.

"There was some suspected movement. So, we responded within one hour. Since last night, together with Army, SOG, CRPF and others, we searched the entire area. Aerial surveillance is also being done. So, let's see what happens. We had reports about the presence of 3-4 people. We are corroborating this, people are being questioned. Search continues," SSP Kathua said.

In a separate incident, two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries inside a police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Sunday morning, police said. According to Udhampur police, an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the personnel were on their way to the Talwara training centre from Sopore.

"The incident happened at 6.30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures," the Udhampur SSP said.

On December 3, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest.

The encounter started on December 2, based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and J-K Police at Harwan, Srinagar. During the search initial contact was established. Further information is awaited.