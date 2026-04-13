Massive Traffic Jam in Noida After Workers' Protest Turns Violent; Check Diversions & Alternate Routes Here

New Delhi: The Noida Police have issued a series of traffic alerts and diversions across the city to manage congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement amid the ongoing workers' protest. Authorities have been providing real-time updates, deploying personnel at key junctions and rerouting traffic where required.

Major Traffic Alerts

Traffic towards the Chilla border is diverted via Char Kha Gol Chakkar and DND Toll. Diversions are in place due to a sit-in protest near Sector 62 Fortis Hospital Road. Traffic is being managed under the Sector 59 Metro station.

Key Diversion Points

Sector 62 roundabout → NIB Police Post (first cut diversion)

Rajnigandha Chowk

Sector 79 Chowk

Puri Square

Haldwani Tiraha

Sandeep Paper Mill Road

High Traffic Pressure Zones

Surajpur–Yamaha Tiraha witnessing heavy traffic due to diversions.

Routes with Smooth Traffic Movement

DND Toll Flyover loop route (11:17 AM)

Lal Kuan Road (11:00 AM)

Film City Flyover (09:50 AM)

Model Town Circle–Mamoorah U-Turn

Model Town Circle–Sector 60 Underpass

Additional Traffic Management

Diversions from Model Town Circle towards NIB Police Post. Traffic is rerouted via the Sector 60 Underpass to Model Town Circle.

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Commuter Advisory

Avoid affected routes and follow diversions.

Use alternate routes where possible.

Follow instructions of traffic police deployed on the ground.

Alternate routes advised

Commuters are advised to avoid affected stretches and use alternate routes:

Use DND Flyway instead of internal sector roads

Divert via Kalindi Kunj if Chilla Border is congested

Avoid NH-24 near Sector 62; approach via Sector 71–72

Use Noida-Greater Noida Expressway instead of Dadri Road

Take internal routes via Sector 50–76–78 to bypass protest zones

Office-goers heading to Sector 62 and nearby areas have been advised to approach via rear access routes through the expressway.

Helpline Issued for Commuters

Further, they have issued a traffic helpline number 9971009001 to assist commuters and provide real-time guidance. Officials continue to monitor the situation and are working to ensure minimal disruption across the city.

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Protest Over Salary Hike Turns Violent In Noida

The advisory comes after a workers’ protest demanding a salary hike reportedly turned violent, leading to incidents of vandalism, stone pelting and vehicles being set on fire.

Thousands of employees of a private company had been staging a protest for the past three days in the D-Block Hosiery Complex area. The protest intensified on Monday as agitated groups took to the streets, hurling stones, vandalising property and setting vehicles on fire.