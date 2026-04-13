Massive Traffic Jam in Noida After Workers' Protest Turns Violent; Check Diversions & Alternate Routes Here
Following a workers' protest over a salary hike that turned violent in Noida's Sector 84, police have issued traffic alerts and diversions across key junctions, including Sector 62, Chilla border, DND Toll, etc.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The Noida Police have issued a series of traffic alerts and diversions across the city to manage congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement amid the ongoing workers' protest. Authorities have been providing real-time updates, deploying personnel at key junctions and rerouting traffic where required.
Major Traffic Alerts
Traffic towards the Chilla border is diverted via Char Kha Gol Chakkar and DND Toll. Diversions are in place due to a sit-in protest near Sector 62 Fortis Hospital Road. Traffic is being managed under the Sector 59 Metro station.
Key Diversion Points
- Sector 62 roundabout → NIB Police Post (first cut diversion)
- Rajnigandha Chowk
- Sector 79 Chowk
- Puri Square
- Haldwani Tiraha
- Sandeep Paper Mill Road
High Traffic Pressure Zones
Surajpur–Yamaha Tiraha witnessing heavy traffic due to diversions.
Routes with Smooth Traffic Movement
- DND Toll Flyover loop route (11:17 AM)
- Lal Kuan Road (11:00 AM)
- Film City Flyover (09:50 AM)
- Model Town Circle–Mamoorah U-Turn
- Model Town Circle–Sector 60 Underpass
Additional Traffic Management
Diversions from Model Town Circle towards NIB Police Post. Traffic is rerouted via the Sector 60 Underpass to Model Town Circle.
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Commuter Advisory
- Avoid affected routes and follow diversions.
- Use alternate routes where possible.
- Follow instructions of traffic police deployed on the ground.
Alternate routes advised
Commuters are advised to avoid affected stretches and use alternate routes:
- Use DND Flyway instead of internal sector roads
- Divert via Kalindi Kunj if Chilla Border is congested
- Avoid NH-24 near Sector 62; approach via Sector 71–72
- Use Noida-Greater Noida Expressway instead of Dadri Road
- Take internal routes via Sector 50–76–78 to bypass protest zones
- Office-goers heading to Sector 62 and nearby areas have been advised to approach via rear access routes through the expressway.
Helpline Issued for Commuters
Further, they have issued a traffic helpline number 9971009001 to assist commuters and provide real-time guidance. Officials continue to monitor the situation and are working to ensure minimal disruption across the city.
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Protest Over Salary Hike Turns Violent In Noida
The advisory comes after a workers’ protest demanding a salary hike reportedly turned violent, leading to incidents of vandalism, stone pelting and vehicles being set on fire.
Thousands of employees of a private company had been staging a protest for the past three days in the D-Block Hosiery Complex area. The protest intensified on Monday as agitated groups took to the streets, hurling stones, vandalising property and setting vehicles on fire.
The unrest, particularly in Sector 84 and nearby industrial belts, caused major disruptions, with spillover effects seen in areas like Sector 62.
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