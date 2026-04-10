Mathura Boat Tragedy: Over 12 People Missing, Several Feared Dead After Steamer Capsizes in Yamuna River

Uttar Pradesh: A major boat accident was reported in Mathura after a steamer carrying around 25 pilgrims and locals capsized in the Yamuna River near Kesi Ghat (Shringar Ghat) when it collided with a floating pipa bridge. More than 12 people are currently missing, several are feared dead, while three people have been rescued so far. Police, local administration, and divers are on the spot, and rescue operations are underway to trace those missing.

Collision Near Pontoon Bridge Triggers Disaster

According to initial reports, around 25 to 27 people were on board when the accident took place at approximately 3:15 PM near the pontoon bridge site.

Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said,

“At approximately 3.15 PM, a boat accident took place on the Yamuna River, at the site where a pontoon bridge is located. It is reported that there were approximately 25 to 27 people on board... The prima facie cause of the collision, based on accounts provided by witnesses so far, appears to be that the boat crashed into the pontoon bridge, leading to the accident. Ten dead bodies have been recovered from the site. Teams from the Fire Services and the Police, along with local divers and boatmen, are all actively engaged in relief and rescue operations here. Teams from the NDRF and SDRF have also departed from their respective bases and are expected to arrive at the scene very shortly. A search is currently underway for all individuals who remain missing...”

Advertisement

Rescue Operations Intensify, Multiple Agencies Deployed

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with police, fire services, divers, and local boatmen working together to locate those missing. Teams from the NDRF and SDRF are also en route to assist in the ongoing operation.

SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat stated, "A boat has sunk at the Yamuna river's stretch near Keshi Ghat... Thus far, twenty-two individuals have been rescued from the water. Those rescued were immediately transported to the hospital via ambulances and eight PRV (Police Response Vehicle) units. We are currently assessing the situation to determine how many individuals are safe and how many have tragically lost their lives... There is a pontoon bridge located here. As it was in a state of disrepair, an agency was conducting maintenance work on the pontoons. It is suspected that the accident likely occurred in connection with this ongoing repair work..."

Advertisement

Police confirmed that at least 22 individuals have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, though the exact number of survivors is still being verified.

CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and has directed officials to ensure swift rescue and relief efforts.

He said, “The loss of life resulting from the boat capsize accident in the Mathura district is deeply tragic and heart-wrenching. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the concerned officials to immediately reach the site to conduct rescue and relief operations, and to ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment...”